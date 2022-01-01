Go
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

Cafe serving authentic Italian gelato, desserts and coffee. Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203 • $$

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

Matcha Latte Hot
Nutella Frappe$6.50
Hazelnut gelato, espresso, Nutella all blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Flights 6$12.00
Share with a friend or don't! We don't judge... We love gelato. Pick 6 scoops. Comes with 2 toppings generously provided along with whipped cream. Made fresh daily gelato. Artisanal methods, with local hormone free milk, specialty fruits and nuts. Sorbettos include high quality fresh ripe fruit.
Two Scoop$4.75
Made fresh daily gelato. Artisanal methods, with local hormone free milk, specialty fruits and nuts. Sorbettos include high quality fresh ripe fruit.
Comes with a CIAO cookie, please let us know to omit in the comments.
Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Croissant$6.50
The ultimate egg sandwich. Fresh prepared 2 egg omelet layered with bacon. Topped with cheddar cheese and laid on a warm croissant.
Can substitute Ham, Sausage, or NO MEAT
Can Substitute Swiss Cheese or NO Egg.
One Scoop$3.50
Made fresh daily gelato. Artisanal methods, with local hormone free milk, specialty fruits and nuts. Sorbettos include high quality fresh ripe fruit.
Comes with a CIAO cookie, please let us know to omit in the comments.
Dog Friendly Peanut Butter Gelato Scoop$3.50
Recipe consisting of Rice Milk, Stevia, Honey, Skim Yogurt, Peanut Butter & Vanilla Extract!
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
Pints to Go$10.00
Ciao Cookies$1.50
6 pack of Ciao Cookies
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203

Elgin IL

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
