Go
Toast

MozzaPi @ Ten20

Come in grab a pizza and enjoy a beer!

1020 East Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Florenza$13.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Grilled Chicken
Finished with Lemon, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper
Appetizer of Focaccia$5.00
Four pieces of house made focaccia bread- freshly baked every morning. YUM!
Pepperoni$11.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni
Sweet Onion Marmalade$13.00
Caramelized Onions, blue cheese, Andouille Sausage, Bourbon Cherries, Finished with Rosemary
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolatey goodness made with rye flour and dark chocolate chips.
*bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time
Cheese$10.00
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Pestolini$13.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Red pepper flakes
Spinach & Ricotta$13.00
Red Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Red Pepper Flakes
Finished with Salt, Olive Oil, and Pepper
Famous Spicy Giardiniera$13.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Serrano Pepper, Celery
Sausage$11.00
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Sausage
See full menu

Location

1020 East Washington Street

Louisville KY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ATG The Whirling Tiger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butchertown Grocery

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Naive Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Thanks for dining at NAIVE
We're passionate in what we do and
thankful we can share it with you!

Zero’s Luxe Lounge

No reviews yet

Zero’s Luxe Lounge is a lounge for diverse professionals to unwind and meet with friends after a long day or week. We offer a wide variety of southern-style food and great DJ's in our lounge area. Our lounge embraces a modern urban chic feel with a dedicated staff providing full restaurant service, personalized bottle services, and incredible live music all through the night. Come eat, drink, and experience luxury!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston