Mozzeria DC

Mylar Dust Imperial IPA - We took our beloved Mylar Bags and swapped out the t-90 hop pellets for cryo pellets. Hopped with Citra, Amarillo, and Mosaic cryo and El Dorado and Galaxy t-90's (still waiting for galaxy cryo to exist, let's make it happen!). While Mylar Bags has big deep dank fruity notes on a full palette this version is more bright and punchy and slightly less green. 8.5% ABV

