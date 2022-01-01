Go
Toast

Mozzeria DC

Enjoy an authentic Neopalitan pizza with us!

1300 H St NE STE A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bread Sticks$5.00
Bread sticks tossed in garlic parmesan butter
Wings$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
Can: Mylar Dust, Imperial IPA - Other Half$8.00
Mylar Dust Imperial IPA - We took our beloved Mylar Bags and swapped out the t-90 hop pellets for cryo pellets. Hopped with Citra, Amarillo, and Mosaic cryo and El Dorado and Galaxy t-90's (still waiting for galaxy cryo to exist, let's make it happen!). While Mylar Bags has big deep dank fruity notes on a full palette this version is more bright and punchy and slightly less green. 8.5% ABV
Limoncello Martini$12.00
limoncello from Don Ciccio & Figli infused with Republic Restoratives vodka topped with fresh basil
Fichi$17.00
fig spread, chili flakes, chevre,
fresh mozzarella, arugula,
balsamic glaze
Mozzeria Bar$7.00
Mozzarella, grana pando, basil & pick one of two sauces. Vegetarian.
Georgetown Salad$11.00
Mesclun greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, grapes, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
Can: Blue Crab, IPA - Other Half$7.00
Blue Crab is a tribute to one of the best things (ok, the best thing) you can pull from the Chesapeake Bay. We used some decidedly classic US grown hops, Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe, all hand selected for maximum incredibleness. 6.5% ABV
Mozzeria Sunset$10.00
tequila, orange juice, lemonade, grenadine
H Street Meatball$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
See full menu

Location

1300 H St NE STE A

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Focus Social Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kitsuen Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Queen Vic

No reviews yet

Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.

The Crab Boss Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston