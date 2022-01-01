Mozzeria DC
Enjoy an authentic Neopalitan pizza with us!
1300 H St NE STE A
Popular Items
Location
1300 H St NE STE A
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Focus Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
Kitsuen Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
The Queen Vic
Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.
The Crab Boss Seafood
Come in and enjoy!