Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

Tender Ham, Huge Portions, Always Fresh

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1711 E Central Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (1894 reviews)

Popular Items

Multigrain Pancakes$6.99
Crepes$6.99
Gluten Free French Toast$8.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese and topped with grilled chicken breast.
Cheese Omelette$7.79
American cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Double Cheeseburger$9.29
Two 1/2 pound fresh ground beef patties and american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Avocado Bacon Burger$9.19
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, avocado, bacon, cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with a pickle.
Patty & Egg Sandwich$6.49
Sausage patties, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Stuffed Waffle$8.89
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, bananas and strawberry cream cheese
Patty, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Sausage patties, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1711 E Central Rd

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
