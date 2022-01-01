Go
Toast

Mr. Baguette

Baguettes, croissants, wraps, salads, cold-pressed juices and shots, smoothies, milkshakes, and more.

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2601 N Miami Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (91 reviews)

Popular Items

MR B CON BISTEC$16.00
skirt steak - lettuce - tomato - onion - potato sticks - garlic cilantro
BIG PUNISHER$13.00
organic grilled chicken breast - bacon - provolone - lettuce - tomato
FRENCH FRIES$4.00
crispy and lightly salted
VEGGIE D LITE$10.00
avocado - veggies
TOMATO SOUP$7.00
housemade daily with half baguette
BUILD YOUR BREAKFAST SANDWICH$9.00
choose your bread, eggs, veggies and cheese
MR. CROISSANT$16.00
butter croissant - skirt steak - provolone - (2) cage free fried eggs - avocado
MRS. CROISSANT$13.00
croissant - mashed avocado - (2) cage free fried eggs - cherry tomato - radish - parsley - feta
ITALIANO$13.00
black forest ham - salami - prosciutto - provolone - veggies
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH
create your own baguette, croissant or wrap
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2601 N Miami Ave

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Oasis Wynwood

No reviews yet

The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.

SuViche

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bunnie Cakes

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Morgans 2829 INC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston