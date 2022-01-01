Mr. Baguette
Baguettes, croissants, wraps, salads, cold-pressed juices and shots, smoothies, milkshakes, and more.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2601 N Miami Ave • $$
2601 N Miami Ave
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
