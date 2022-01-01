Go
Mr C's Restaurant

Mr C's has developed a reputation of the finest food, fast service and low prices.
"We will keep it that way."

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1260 Concord Pkwy N • $

Avg 4.7 (11410 reviews)

Popular Items

Deluxe Cheeseburger$5.95
All-beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard served with choice of one side.
Diet Cherry Lemon Sun Drop
Pc Chicken Tender$1.49
Super C$7.25
Guaranteed "the best burger in town" two all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mustard served with choice of one side.
Cup of Tartar Sauce$0.30
Chicken Tenders (#10)$8.25
Served with taters, cole slaw, honey mustard and a roll.
Child's Chicken Tenders$5.95
Fried chicken tenders, choice of one side, honey mustard and a roll.
Cup Ranch$0.50
3 Pc Chx Dinner (#1)$7.25
Three pieces of fried chicken, choice of two sides, and a roll.
Cherry Lemon Sun Drop
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1260 Concord Pkwy N

Concord NC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
