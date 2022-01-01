Mr. Charlie's - Draper
Alabama style “chicken fingers” that are never frozen! Antibiotic free! Cage free! Vegetarian fed! Whether your craving crazy good chicken fingers, or want to have a go at one of our po' boy sandwiches! Come down and try the only place in Salt Lake City offering Alabama style chicken fingers!
592 E 12300 S Suite C
Popular Items
Location
592 E 12300 S Suite C
Draper UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gourmandise
Order for pick-up tomorrow and beyond! Same day orders are also accepted before 6:00 a.m.
Pick-up in Draper.
Gourmandise
Come on in and enjoy!
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.
Side of Aloha
Come in and enjoy!