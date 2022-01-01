Go
Toast

Mr. Charlie's - Draper

Alabama style “chicken fingers” that are never frozen! Antibiotic free! Cage free! Vegetarian fed! Whether your craving crazy good chicken fingers, or want to have a go at one of our po' boy sandwiches! Come down and try the only place in Salt Lake City offering Alabama style chicken fingers!

592 E 12300 S Suite C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bulk Fry (Feeds 4-6)$6.49
Family Meal$48.99
25 Fingers, Bulk Fry, 1 Pint of Slaw, 5 Toasts, 10 Sauces
Charlie Sauce$0.49
Finger$1.59
Fry Sauce
Toast (5 or More)$0.69
The Plate (Most Popular)$10.49
5 Fingers, Slaw, Fries, 2 Sauces and Texas Toast
The Snack$7.49
3 Fingers, 1 Sauce and Texas Toast
Classic Wrap$8.99
Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
Kid's Meal$6.79
2 Fingers, 1 Sauce Small Drink, and Texas Toast
See full menu

Location

592 E 12300 S Suite C

Draper UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gourmandise

No reviews yet

Order for pick-up tomorrow and beyond! Same day orders are also accepted before 6:00 a.m.
Pick-up in Draper.

Gourmandise

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Even Stevens Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.

Side of Aloha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston