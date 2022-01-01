Go
Mr. Claws

Providing quality Cajun seafood boil with delicious and unique flavor. We also serve cocktails that are out of this world. Come in and enjoy!

67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$7.00
Sweet Peach Iced Tea$3.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Fried chicken tenders (4 pcs) served with seasoned fries w/ a side of ranch.
$18 GO Special$18.00
1lb of clams or mussels with 1 corn, 1 potato, 2 sausages and a side of rice or small fries
Garlic Noodles$10.00
Noodles sauté in an umami garlic butter sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.
Wings$10.00
$20 GO Special$20.00
1lb of crawfish or shrimp with 1 corn, 1 potato, 2 sausages and a side of rice or small fries
One Bag
Build your own seafood bag with your favorites.
Twosome Dinner$40.00
Great combo for two! Includes 2 lbs of your choice of crawfish, shrimp, clams, or mussels plus 2 corns, 2 potatoes, 4 sausage, and 2 eggs.
Rice$3.00
Location

Cathedral City CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
