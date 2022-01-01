Go
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

The new neighborhood spot in Noe Valley. Join us for elevated American comfort food and classic cocktails in a comfortable & polished setting.

1199 Church Street

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)

Popular Items

Salt and Pepper Wings$16.00
with onion dip
Wedge$15.00
Neuske’s bacon, roasted beets, hardboiled egg, blue cheese
Western Digby Burger$19.00
waygu beef, cheddar, onion rings, bacon, spicy BBQ sauce
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Calabrian chili, maple, parmesan, panko
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
Tennessee rye, banana mousse, pecan praline crumble
Osso Buco$27.00
pork shank, marsala, butter bean ragout, baby vegetables
(no modifications)
Broccoli Soup$9.00
with garlic herb croutons
Deviled Eggs$5.00
bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, kettle chips
Salisbury Meatballs$24.00
creamy potatoes, caramelized onions, red wine jus
(no modifications)
"Snack Pack"$9.00
layered dark chocolate and caramel milk chocolate pot de creme, sea salt, shaved chocolate

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
