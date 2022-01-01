Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant
The new neighborhood spot in Noe Valley. Join us for elevated American comfort food and classic cocktails in a comfortable & polished setting.
1199 Church Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1199 Church Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hamno Sushi
Welcome to Hamano Sushi. Hamano specializes in Japanese multi-course sushi omakase dinner, Japanese bar-style foods and various a la carte options
Novy Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
It's Hi-Time For a Hamburger!
Birch & Rye
Modern Russian Kitchen