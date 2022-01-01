Go
Mr. Fries Man Fullerton

410 E Chapman Ave Ste C

Popular Items

Dole Lemonade 20oz$4.99
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak$24.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$15.25
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$20.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Chili Cheese$13.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp$21.05
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp
Brisk Iced Tea 20oz$4.99
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$29.88
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
Build Your Own$2.00
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$17.99
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Location

410 E Chapman Ave Ste C

Fullerton CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
