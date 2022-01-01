Go
Banner pic

Mr. Fries Man

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8147 Baltimore Avenue

College Park, MD 20740

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

8147 Baltimore Avenue, College Park MD 20740

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Board and Brew

No reviews yet

We're located in The Varsity just north of The University of Maryland Campus. Parking is available in the building in the building's lot. Please call with any questions, (240) 542-4613

Taqueria Habanero

No reviews yet

99% Mexicano

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mr. Fries Man

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston