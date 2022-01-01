Mr. Fries Man
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
8147 Baltimore Avenue
College Park, MD 20740
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
8147 Baltimore Avenue, College Park MD 20740
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Board and Brew
We're located in The Varsity just north of The University of Maryland Campus. Parking is available in the building in the building's lot. Please call with any questions, (240) 542-4613
Taqueria Habanero
99% Mexicano
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
Come in and enjoy!