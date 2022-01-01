Go
A map showing the location of Mr. Fries Man LancasterView gallery

Mr. Fries Man Lancaster

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2068 W. Avenue J

Lancaster, CA 93536

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2068 W. Avenue J, Lancaster CA 93536

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
44226 10th St W Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Combo Kitchen of Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
6570 West Avenue L 12 Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Fire Island Grill - Palmdale
orange star4.5 • 3,332
40117 10th st. West Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurantnext
Dog Haus - Palmdale BG106
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Jamba - 000858 - Lancaster Town Center
orange star4.6 • 2,565
43530 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0277 - Lancaster
orange star4.5 • 1,438
43633 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA105 - Lancaster
orange star4.7 • 1,023
4075 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lancaster

Palmdale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mr. Fries Man Lancaster

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston