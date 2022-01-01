Go
Banner picView gallery

Mr. Fries Man - Moreno Valley, CA

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

26150 Iris Avenue

Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

26150 Iris Avenue, Moreno Valley CA 92555

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Momma Mondragon's Macarons - 26150 Iris Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
26150 Iris Avenue Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
The Derby Room Perris
orange starNo Reviews
18700 Lake Perris Dr. Perris, CA 92571
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301 Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
R Burgers - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
23750 Alessandro Boulevard Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)
orange star4.1 • 116
27130 Eucalyptus Ave Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
Culichi Town - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
23753 Sunnymead Blvd. Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moreno Valley

WaBa Grill - WG0267 - Moreno Valley (Moreno Beach Dr)
orange star4.7 • 1,979
14475 Moreno Beach Drive, #103 Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)
orange star4.1 • 116
27130 Eucalyptus Ave Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Moreno Valley

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mr. Fries Man - Moreno Valley, CA

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston