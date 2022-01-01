Mr Fries Man
Come in and enjoy!
1105 West Main Street
Popular Items
Location
1105 West Main Street
Durham NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bull McCabe's Irish Pub
This menu is only for take out orders which can be picked up at the bar. If you would like to order for dine in, please scan the QR code at your table or visit the bar.
West End Wine Bar - Durham
Your neighborhood wine and cocktail bar.
Dram & Draught - Durham
Neighborhood Bar with over 300 Whiskeys!
West End Billards
Come in and enjoy!