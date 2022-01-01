Go
Mr Fries Man

Come in and enjoy!

1105 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.99
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak$22.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$27.88
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$13.25
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Build Your Own
Fry Box$55.99
BBQ Bacon Ranch
Lemon Garlic Shrimp
Buffalo Chicken
Honey Garlic Shrimp and Steak
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$18.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp$19.05
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.99
Chili Cheese$11.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
Location

1105 West Main Street

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
