Go
Toast

Mr. Fries Man Palmdale

Great environment, great food made with quality ingredients to provide customers with a great food experience.

1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chili Cheese$9.00
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
Jr Buffalo Chicken$10.26
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak$21.00
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.00
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Pink Lemonade 24oz Fountain$2.99
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$17.00
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Build Your Own
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$12.00
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Jr Chili Cheese$8.86
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$25.00
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
See full menu

Location

1060 e Palmdale blvd Suite 105-106

Palmdale CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Puerto Nuevo

No reviews yet

Mexican Seafood Restaurant

Shandra Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Thank you for making us part of your family!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston