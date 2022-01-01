Go
Mr Frostys Ice Cream

Seasonal ice cream shop! Now open for 2021!

6 1st street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

La Mango Refresca
Vanilla ice cream, fresh mango, fresh strawberry, condensed milk drizzle
Unicorn Craver
Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Pink & Blue Sprinkles, Marshmallow sauce, Lucky Charms Marshmallows
PB Blast
Chocolate custard blended with Reeses Pieces, PB Chips, and Peanut Butter
Ice Cream Cup
Topping Side
Custom Tornado
Create your own Shake (online)
Nutella Oreo
Vanilla custard blended with Oreos & Nutella
Quart (online)$11.89
Reeses PB Craver
Vanilla custard, hot fudge, peanut butter, reeses peanut butter cups
Location

6 1st street

Norwalk CT

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:30 am - 12:00 am
