Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan

The one and only Mr G's Pizzeria has been serving amazing pizza in Historic Downtown Bryan since 1996! We are a family owned and operated and love the smiles we bring to each customer when they have our Amazing Pizza and Calzone!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

201 W 26th St • $$

Avg 3.6 (181 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.50
French bread smothered in garlic butter, topped with fresh Mozzarella cheese and Italian herbs baked to a flaky perfection.
14"$14.00
House Salad
Arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, fresh sweet carrots and homemade croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.
16"$16.00
10" GF$10.00
Side
Pizza Roll (2)$12.00
Mouthful of Heaven. Our G-iant Pizza Roll talks for itself! Pepperoni and Fresh Mozzarella!!
Pizza Roll$6.50
Mouthful of Heaven. Our G-iant Pizza Roll talks for itself! Pepperoni and Cheese
Cheese Stix$7.50
Classic Mozzarella stix served with homemade marinara.
20"$21.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 W 26th St

Bryan TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
