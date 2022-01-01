Go
Mr. G's Restaurant

Family owned and operated since 1966.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

452 Williams St • $$

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
SM Pizza$9.00
SM French Fries$5.95
Buffalo Wings$11.95
Chicken Fingers$10.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.75
Crispy Chicken B.L.T. Salad$12.95
LG Pizza$12.25
SM Turkey Grinder$8.95
Garden Salad$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

452 Williams St

New London CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

