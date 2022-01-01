Go
Toast

Mr. Gilberti's Place

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

1451 Acacia Club Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (948 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1451 Acacia Club Rd

Hollister MT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Star Bar Grill - Shaver Group

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Outback Steak & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hook & Ladder Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in for a fully involved meal at our Firehouse themed pizza restaurant in Hollister, MO!
We offer delicious hand-tossed pies made to your specs. All of our crusts and sauces are made from our own special recipes and are made fresh each morning. Our products are made with top quality ingredients to provide you with an epic pizza experience.
We would like to encourage everyone to find out how they can help with their own local fire district.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston