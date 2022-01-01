Go
Mr Gordos Taqueria

serving authentic and delicious mexican cuisine :)

5223 Ventnor Ave

Popular Items

Side of Mexican Red Rice$3.00
house made mexican red rice
Pan Seared Mahi Tacos$14.00
soft flour tortilla served with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and avocado lime aioli
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Basket of chips served with our three signature housemade salsas. Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde and Mango Habenaro. Add additional sauces and sides in the selection choices
Tinga Empanadas$12.00
homemade patty tortilla stuffed with chicken tinga topped with lettuce, pico, queso fresco and mexican crema
Guacamole$12.00
avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and lime juice served with corn tortillas chips
Mr Gordo's Nachos$13.00
corn tortillas chips topped with homemade cheese sauce, refried beans, fresh jalape- nos, scallions, diced tomatoes, served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Birria Tacos$14.00
meat stew bathed in chiles and spices filled with the juicy meat and cheese served with the consome on the side topped with fresh cilantro and onions
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
served on a flour tortilla, seared and filled with char grilled chicken, fresh peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Carne Asada Steak Burrito$15.00
pork carnitas, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
Char Grilled Chicken Burrito$13.00
skinless chicken breast coated with homemade seasoning, wrapped with rice, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo & house made mexican crema
Location

Ventnor City NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

