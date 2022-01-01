Go
Toast

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3

Bagels made fresh daily. Food cooked to order. Breakfast and lunch served all day.

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1741 Virginia Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

BAGEL W/ PLAIN CREAM CHEESE$2.85
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
HOMEFRIES$2.95
BREAKFAST SPECIAL$6.90
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A BAGEL W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
CHICKEN CHARLIE$8.30
MR.J'S SIGNATURE SANDWICH. GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, BACON, TOMATO, RANCH DRESSING
STEAK, EGG & PEPPER JACK$5.10
ROCKINGHAM$7.99
GRILLED TURKEY, PROVOLONE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
BAGEL W/ FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE$3.29
ICED COFFEE 16 OZ$3.89
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Takeout

Location

1741 Virginia Ave

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Golden Pony

No reviews yet

Specializing in scratch-made American cuisine, The Golden Pony offers high quality pizza, burgers, salads and more! We have pinball machines, an art gallery, an outdoor patio, two full bars and a professional sound stage for live music and DJs on the weekends.

Capital Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Urgie's Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Urgie's Bar at the Carriage House. Authentic Philly-Style Cheesesteaks!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston