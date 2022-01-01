MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
Bagels made fresh daily. Food cooked to order. Breakfast and lunch served all day.
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1741 Virginia Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1741 Virginia Ave
Harrisonburg VA
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
