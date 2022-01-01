Go
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2

Bagels made fresh daily. Food cooked to order. Breakfast and lunch served all day.

1731 S HIGH STREET

Popular Items

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE$5.00
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
ICED COFFEE 16 OZ$3.89
BAGEL W/ FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE$3.29
BREAKFAST SPECIAL$6.90
SAUSAGE, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A BAGEL, W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
HOMEFRIES$2.95
CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH$0.99
BUILD A CUSTOM BREAKFAST SANDWICH
EGG & CHEESE$3.29
EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
STEAK, EGG & PEPPER JACK$5.10
THIN SLICED STEAK, EGG, PEPPER JACK CHEESE
BAGEL W/ PLAIN CREAM CHEESE$2.85
BACON, EGG & CHEESE$5.10
BACON, EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE
HARRISONBURG VA

Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
