MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
Bagels made fresh daily. Food cooked to order. Breakfast and lunch served all day.
1731 S HIGH STREET
Popular Items
Location
1731 S HIGH STREET
HARRISONBURG VA
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vito’s Italian Market
The market offers a variety of authentic Italian products and specialty items including deli cases full of Italian meats and cheeses, loads of olives and marinated artichokes, red peppers and more. We have signature deli sandwiches made to order and coolers full of Vito’s Italian Kitchen’s most favorite pastas and entrees, sauces, and garlic bread for easy take-and-bake-at-home options. Graze boards and boxes are available with advance order for your celebrations and our freezer is beautifully overflowing with high end Italian desserts. This Holiday season stop by the market for all your gift giving needs: from wine and Panettone to wrapped gift baskets stuffed with fresh pasta, pesto, EVOO, balsamic vinegar and gift cards.
Pour & Connect
Social House..
Coffee and brews of all variety
Fresh Baked items
Breakfast Sandwiches
PM pub menu
El Charro - Bridgewater
Add spice to your day!
Capital Ale House
Come in and enjoy!