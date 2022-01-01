Go
Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

Peruvian Rotisserie chicken and more!

1330 Liberty Road suite a

Popular Items

4) Whole Chicken$22.99
Comes with 2 Sides
2A) 1/2 Chicken (White)$13.99
Comes with 2 Sides
Cornbread (Veg)
1A) 1/4 Chicken (White)$10.99
Comes with 2 Sides
42) 2 oz yellow sauce$0.50
18) Cheesesteak$11.99
2) 1/2 Chicken$12.99
Comes with 2 Sides
41) 2 oz green sauce$0.50
8a) CYO Bowl$12.99
1) 1/4 Chicken$9.99
Comes with 2 Sides
Location

1330 Liberty Road suite a

Sykesville MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
