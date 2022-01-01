The Original Mr Kabob - Berkley
At Mr. Kabob Xpress, our ingredients are prepared fresh daily. A Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest, and we are dedicated to providing healthy options for our patrons. We offer many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. Stop by and taste why our family of restaurants have been named to many "best of" lists and have been featured on Local 4 Detroit, Fox 2 Detroit, Thrillist, Eater and more.
3372 Coolidge Hwy
Popular Items
Location
3372 Coolidge Hwy
Berkley MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bagger Dave's Tavern
Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!
Detroit Wing Company
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Crispelli's
Affordable Gourmet Every Day!
Crispelli's Catering
Come in and enjoy!!