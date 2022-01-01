Go
Toast

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

We believe in food that feeds the soul. Mr. Miner’s Meat & Cheese features beautifully cured meats & fine cheeses - thoughtfully chosen; sourced local as well as international to create boards and sandwiches crafted to perfection.

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roast Beef French Dip$15.00
Swiss, horseradish, field greens, au jus
Small Board$16.00
2 Meat and 2 Cheese selections served with accoutrement
Italian Chopped$12.00
provolone, peppers, chickpeas, favas, herb vinaigrette
Roast Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Salsa verde, manchego, pickled onion, field greens
Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Brie, apple, mustard, arugula
Avocado Caesar$12.00
Garlic croutons, grana padano
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, grana padano, served with tomato soup
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$14.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Sea Salt - Boulder Canyon Chips$2.00
Boulder, Co made kettle cooked potato chips.
Braised Meatball Sandwich$14.00
Provolone, tomato sauce
See full menu

Location

2000 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SONDER Coffeebar @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Locally roasted craft coffee & tea.

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Taco Sabe

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Chef Soon Choi is bringing many years of experience as head chef at Sushi Den to Junction. The menu features small plates, sushi rolls, sushi bowls and ramen.

Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

A chef-driven pizza purveyor using fresh, all-natural ingredients in the new Junction Food & Drink Market at Colorado Center. Traditional and deep-dish by the slice or whole pie. Get a salad too!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston