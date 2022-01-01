Go
Popular Items

Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
BYO Breakfast Taco
Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving?
Build Your Own Taco!!!
Select from the type of tortilla, the number of ingredients and the salsa.
Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.
#V2 Vegan East Side Taco$4.50
Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO. Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is mixed with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese.
This item is not Gluten Free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.
Nut Free
Burrito Plate$13.50
Flour tortilla, mexican brown rice, choice of beans, choice of cheese and a side of guac.
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco$5.40
This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO.
Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla.
This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla.
Vegan
Nut Free
#2 East Side Taco$4.50
Organic eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese.
This item is not gluten free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.
Nut Free
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco$5.00
We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy.
We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo.
We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera.
Nut Free
Cake Slice$6.00
#1 Migas Taco$5.40
We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat.
This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla.
Soy Free
Nut Free
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin TX 78702

Directions

