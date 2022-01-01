Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Austin, TX 78702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin TX 78702
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Taco Flats - Events & Catering
buen provecho!
Nasha
THIS IS NASHA
Tamale House East
Tex- Mex neighborhood spot. Family owned and operated since 1958. Beautiful outdoor dining. Following all social distancing guidelines. Please feel free to dine outside at this time in groups of 6 or less. Gracias
Via 313
Built Right, To The Last Bite!