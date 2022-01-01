Go
Toast

Mr. Pibs Restaurant

Mr. Pibs Restaurant is a family restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. We also have a pizza menu. We serve beer, wine and liquor.

3780 N Mackinaw Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Dinner$11.99
Tender and juicy, home style chicken tenders served with dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders Basket$8.99
16" Cheese$11.99
16"Supreme$18.99
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
Breaded Cauliflower$6.49
Pie$4.49
Quesadilla 12"$11.99
Cheese Bread Sticks$8.49
16-Inch Cheese Bread Sticks
Potato Skins$5.99
Stuffed with melted cheese and bacon.
Wet Burrito$12.99
A large soft tortilla loaded with beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and cheese. Served with crisp nacho chips.
See full menu

Location

3780 N Mackinaw Trail

LeRoy MI

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Travlers Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reed City Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We offer fresh sandwiches, soups and salads.. We also offer Fries, Tater Tots and Chicken Strips as well. We are a casual and comfortable place to enjoy and meet people. Oh, and we serve some pretty great craft beer, seltzer and wines...
Come in and enjoy!

Seven Slot Grille

No reviews yet

Come for breakfast...... Stay for lunch 😊

Buckboard Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Best Burgers In Michigan!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston