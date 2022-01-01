Go
Mr. Po'Boys

232 Town Pl

Popular Items

Ms. Patricia.$13.95
A handful our fried shrimp on a bed of jalapeno vinaigrette collard green slaw w/bacon pieces, sliced tomatoes, and our spicy remoulade.
Mr. Blackfish$13.95
"Blackened catfish fillet grilled in cajun spices, sweet lime vinaigrette with pickled red onion slaw, tomato, and chipotle or regular remoulade."
Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies$1.99
Mr. Thompson$11.50
A heaping helping of our marinated flank steak sliced, topped with our compound butter and an over medium fried egg, arugula, tomato, & spicy or regular remoulade.
Lil Mr. Elijah$8.00
2 chicken fried chicken strips. Comes w/small drink and small fry
Ms. Sweet & Spicy.$13.95
"A handful our grilled blacken shrimp on a bed of our sweet lime vinaigrette pickled red onion slaw, and our house tartar sauce."
Dat-Boy$9.95
Chicken and andouille sausage, sautéed onions and peppers served with our housemade gumbo roux(you can get it French, or Chicago style) topped with a spicy pickled okra. Add a heaping helping of shrimp for only $4.99
Mr. Jerk$9.95
Chicken marinated in our jerk seasoning & spices then grilled, mango habanero salsa, shredded swiss chard, w/charred lime aioli.
Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Cajun Tex-Queso$6.95
"our house made cheese sauce, mixed with Louisiana style boudin sausage, topped with pico de gallo, and crumbled queso fresco. Served with our fresh made tortilla chips"
Location

232 Town Pl

Fairview TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
