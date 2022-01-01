Go
Consumer picView gallery

Mr. Potato Spread - Food Truck

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

9501 Arlington Expy FC2

Jacksonville, FL 32225

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

9501 Arlington Expy FC2, Jacksonville FL 32225

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Potato Spread - Regency Mall
orange starNo Reviews
9501 Arlington Expy FC2 Jacksonville, FL 32225
View restaurantnext
The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside
orange starNo Reviews
9400 Atlantic Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32225
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smoke House
orange starNo Reviews
12959 Atlantic Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32225
View restaurantnext
Kairos Juices
orange starNo Reviews
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204 Jacksonville, FL 32246
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint
orange star4.5 • 215
3837 Southside Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32216
View restaurantnext
University Diner
orange star4.0 • 926
5959 Merrill Rd Jacksonville, FL 32277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Jacksonville

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mr. Potato Spread - Food Truck

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston