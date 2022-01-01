Go
Mr. Seafood Charlotte

Fresh Quality Seafood, with excellent Service!

5430 North Tryon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich Basket$11.95
2 Pcs Fried Fish on top of white bread; served with Crinkle-cut Fries
Flavored Lemonade$3.95
16 oz Bottle
Arnold Palmer$2.95
16 oz Bottle
Chicken Wing Basket$13.95
6Pcs Chicken Wings; served with Crinkle-cut Fries
Fish & Shrimp Basket$19.95
2 Pcs Fried Fish, 6 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Sweet Tea$2.95
16 oz Bottle
Lemonade$2.95
16 oz Bottle
Chicken Wings$9.95
6Pcs Chicken Wings; option to upgrade to 12 Pcs or 18 Pcs
Mr. Seafood Basket$29.95
1 Pc Fried Fish, 4 Pcs Fried Shrimp, 4 Pcs Fried Oysters, 4 Pcs Fried Scallops; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Fish Basket$13.95
2 Pcs Fried Fish; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Location

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
