Mr Seafood - Two Notch

3902-F Two Notch Road

Popular Items

Jr Combo$23.95
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 5 Shrimp, I Corn, 1 Egg, I Potato, 1 Beef Sausage
Fish Basket$7.95
2 pc of fish, fries and hush puppies
Silverware
Garlic Shrimp Special$9.95
8 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato
Garlic Shrimp Combo$14.95
12 Garlic Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Potato
Side Fish
Kyle Special$28.95
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 12 Shrimp, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 Potato
Beef Sausage$1.95
Large Crableg Combo$32.95
2 Snow Crab Clusters, 1 Corn 1 Egg 1 potato
Fish and Shrimp Basket$13.95
2 pc of fish, 6 pc shrimp, fries and hush puppies
Location

3902-F Two Notch Road

Columbia SC

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
