Go
Main pic

Mr. Shrimp - Pompano

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4891 N Federal Hgwy

Pompano Beach, FL 33026

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp + Fish$16.00
Hand Battered, Seasoned And Made To Order. Served With Cajun Fries And Krab Salad.
Beignets$6.00
Fried Dough W/ Powdered Sugar
Palm Beach Bowl$13.00
Regular Shrimp Boil$13.00
Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.
Regular Shrimp + Crab Boil$27.00
Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.
Fried Shrimp$13.00
Bayou Bowl$13.00
Red Beans,Roasted Corn,Pico De Gallo With Creamy Cilantro Sauce
Mediterranean Bowl$13.00
Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Cajun Chickpeas, With Tahini Herb Sauce
Large Shrimp Boil$18.00
Served With Corn And Potatoes, Seasoned To Perfection With Garlic Herb Butter And Bayou Basics.
Hushpuppies$3.00
Basically Fried Corn Bread, Yum!
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4891 N Federal Hgwy, Pompano Beach FL 33026

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy an authentic Greek family owned restaurant with some of the best pizzas in the south Florida area as well.

Papa's Raw Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet

Fast Italian - Fresh Ingredients

Papa's Fish House

No reviews yet

Good Vibes Only! Ya Mon!!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mr. Shrimp - Pompano

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston