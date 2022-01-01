Mr. Shuck's Food Truck

Go
Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

107 Altama Connector • $$

Avg 4.7 (1194 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

107 Altama Connector

Brunswick GA

Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck's Seafood is the destination for you! Don't expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don't just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!

