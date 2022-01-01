Go
Mr. Smith's image
American

Mr. Smith's

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

401 E. Jackson

Medford, OR 97501

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am

Location

401 E. Jackson, Medford OR 97501

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tartine Brunch Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Common Block Brewing Co-

No reviews yet

Online ordering not available? On occasion, we may turn off take-out ordering at busier restaurant times.

El Paraiso

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ghostlight Playhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Smith's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston