Zanzibar Greek & American Food

No reviews yet

Greek & American Restaurant on the beach,

An Israeli Family operation, the ‘Levi’ family:)

We’re here to give you the best experience of Greek & Middle Eastern hospitality and food; we see you as our guests!

Come to enjoy a live band entertainment , activities, Oceanview, Night entertainment, a full bar, and The Best Greek and American food you ever tried on the beach.

We are located at ‘The Lani Kai Island Resort.’ on the beach level, in front of the main bar. There are several different types of sitting areas to choose from. You can be serve on the bar or at the beach; we can serve you at the pool area or the club while you enjoy live band entertainment,

It will be our honor to have you as our guests.

Come in and enjoy!

