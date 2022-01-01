Go
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

Original tempura battered, hand-dipped chicken, fried to golden perfection & served piping hot. It’s the chicken everyone’s squawking about.

3613 N Beltline Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet & Sour$0.25
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Combo Fried Rice$8.39
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
15 Fingers Family$14.29
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
30 Fingers Family$25.69
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Wed. 8 Fingers + Rice$7.79
8 piece Chicken Fingers with Fried Rice and 2 dipping sauces.
2 Eggrolls Weekend Special$1.89
2 Beef Vegetable Eggrolls.
Tues. Lg Ckn Rice + Eggroll$4.99
Chicken bits, green onions and eggs wok
tossed with fried rice and a savory eggroll.
20 Fingers Family$18.99
20 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Location

3613 N Beltline Road

Irving TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
