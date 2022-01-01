Go
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

Original tempura battered, hand-dipped chicken, fried to golden perfection & served piping hot. It’s the chicken everyone’s squawking about.

2902 S Buckner Blvd #250

Popular Items

15 Fingers Family$14.29
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
30 Fingers Family$25.69
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
2 Eggrolls Weekend Special$1.89
2 Beef Vegetable Eggrolls.
Chicken Fried Rice$3.89
Chicken bits, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
20 Fingers Family$18.99
20 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 4 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Sweet & Sour$0.25
Combo Fried Rice$8.39
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
Location

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
