Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

Original tempura battered, hand-dipped chicken, fried to golden perfection & served piping hot. It’s the chicken everyone’s squawking about.

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1500 N. Story Road #612 • $

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet & Sour$0.25
2 Eggrolls Weekend Special$1.89
2 Beef Vegetable Eggrolls.
Combo Fried Rice$8.39
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
Noodle Bowl$8.09
Chicken bits, shrimp, onions, and bell peppers sautéed with seasoned lo-mein noodles. Available in spicy or regular.
Fortune Cookie$0.10
15 Fingers Family$14.29
15 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 3 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
30 Fingers Family$25.69
30 crispy Chicken Fingers. Includes 6 dipping sauces. Served with a large side order of Plain Rice or French Fries.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$1.19
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1500 N. Story Road #612

Irving TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
