Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails

A fun approachable Cocktail Bar in the heart of Canton

800 South Kenwood ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sausage & Peppers Pizza$18.00
Hand pulled and shredded mozzarella
Dad B.O.D$8.00
Old Grand Dad Bourbon Old Fashion
Old Fashioned Menu
Your choice of a classic Bourbon Old Fashioned or an Oaxaca Old Fashioned ( Tequila Espolon Blanco, Mezcal Ilegal Joven, Pineapple Brown Sugar, Mole Bitters)
Space Cowboy$23.00
Ha’Penny Rhubarb Gin, Basil, Passion Fruit, Almond, Lime, Angostura.
Fool #333$21.00
Mezcal Ilegal Joven, Cane Collective Passionfruit, Curaçao, Lime, Agave
Pineapple Express$12.00
Margarita : Pineapple, 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Scratch Sour Mix, Lots of Zest
Wild Mushroom Ragu 🍄 Pizza$18.00
Mushroom Tomato Shallot Ragu
Fruity Pebbles (Red Sangria)$20.00
Our legen... wait for it.. dary Sangria : Red Wine Blend, Apple, Pineapple, Blood Orange, Watermelon
Margarita 750ml$40.00
Our In House made margarita mix combined with Tequila
Cocktails$8.00
Location

800 South Kenwood ave

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

