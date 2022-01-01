Go
MR. GYROS

Come in and enjoy!

30200 SW BOONES FERRY RD #68

Popular Items

Extra Bread$1.00
Fries 🍟$3.00
Round cut fries. Add spicy garlic & feta for only $1.00
Chicken Gyro$9.00
Grilled chicken seasoned with our special mediterranean spices topped with tzatziki sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
Hummus Plate$7.00
A smooth mix of mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon, and garlic, with olive oil, served with pita bread.
Side Tzatziki$0.50
Greek Salad$9.00
A traditional greek classic made with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our in-house dressing and tzatziki sauce
Bread$1.00
Pita Bread.
Chicken Shawarma Platter$15.00
Grilled chicken shawarma drizzled with our home made tzatziki sauce, served with a bed of basmati rice and greek salad.
Spicy Lamb Gyro With Feta$9.50
Slow roasted lamb & beef sliced and seasoned with our special mediterranean spices with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions, topped with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. 
Lamb Gyro$9.00
roasted lamb & beef slices, seasoned with our special mediterranean spices topped with tzatziki sauce and wrapped in a soft, warm pita. fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.
Location

Wilsonville OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
