Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery

Now open for pick-up 7 days a week starting at 11:30. We look forward to seeing you!

336 Banner Farm Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (408 reviews)

Popular Items

Mills River Cheeseburger$12.50
American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our Not So Secret
Sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Pisgah Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and lemon herbed mayo
on a toasted brioche bun
Bent Creek Burger$16.00
Caramelized balsamic onion & thyme jam, Gruyère & Looking Glass Green River Blue, bacon, arugula and mayo on toasted City Bakery ciabatta
Chimney Rock Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served with your favorite dipping sauce
WNC Chicken Wings$14.50
10 wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of sauce
Valley Springs Chicken Caesar$13.50
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
Rocky Face BLT$13.50
Bacon of choice, tomato, romaine lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough
Sparrow Springs Salad$13.50
Arugula, pickled onions, apples, Round Mountain goat cheese, candied pecans, citrus herb vinaigrette.
Rocky Bluff Burger$15.00
Roasted jalapeño cheese spread, candied bacon, white cheddar cheese, and Got That Good JuJu sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Briar Bottom Grilled Cheese$12.50
A daily selection of cheeses on toasted ciabatta. Add bacon or tavern ham 2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

336 Banner Farm Rd

Mills River NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

