Mr. Charlie’s

Alabama style “chicken fingers” that are never frozen! Antibiotic free! Cage free! Vegetarian fed! Whether your craving crazy good chicken fingers, or want to have a go at one of our po' boy sandwiches! Come down and try the only place in Salt Lake City offering Alabama style chicken fingers!

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

554 W 4500 S • $

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)

Popular Items

The Plate (Most Popular)$11.49
5 Fingers, Slaw, Fries, 2 Sauces and Texas Toast
Classic Wrap$9.49
Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
Buffalo Wrap$9.79
Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
Fry Sauce
Toast (5 or More)$0.69
The Snack$8.49
3 Fingers, 1 Sauce and Texas Toast
The Charlie Salad$9.49
3 Fingers Chopped on Top of Fresh Cut Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Carrot, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons served with your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Creamy Italian Dressing
Finger$1.69
Bulk Fry (Feeds 4-6)$8.99
Kid's Meal$6.99
2 Fingers, 1 Sauce Small Drink, and Texas Toast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

554 W 4500 S

Murray UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

