Go
Toast

Mr.Chens

At Mr. Chen's Restaurant, we use organic fresh vegetables along with a health-conscious cooking style to prepare delicious Chinese cuisine. We hope that you have a memorable dining experience!

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Orange Chicken$14.98
Chicken Lo-Mein$14.88
General Tso's Chicken$14.98
Steamed Dumplings$7.98
Fried Dumplings$7.98
Crab Rangoon$7.98
Sesame Chicken$14.98
Extra White Rice$1.25
Vegetables Lo-Mein$14.88
Vegetarian Spring Rolls$4.68
See full menu

Location

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sfoglina

No reviews yet

Open for Same Day Pickup Wednesday through Friday 12:30PM-8:30PM.
Saturday through Sunday 12:30PM-9PM.

Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park)

No reviews yet

Welcome to Cracked Eggery!

Duke's Counter

No reviews yet

East London-inspired gastropub at the National Zoo serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

Uptown Market

No reviews yet

Shop our selection of AT HOME MEAL SOLUTIONS of Family Style Prepared Meals

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston