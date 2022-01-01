Go
Toast

Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan

Gourmet loaded fries. As one of the most popular restaurants in the South Bay (and now UTAH), we take pride in our freshly cooked and quality ingredients in order to provide the best food experience for our community.

3778 Center View Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak$21.95
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken$15.65
BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp$26.15
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$17.85
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$12.95
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
See full menu

Location

3778 Center View Way

West Jordan UT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bad Ass Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alpha Coffee

No reviews yet

****If you want curbside pickup, add your car make and color in the Special Requests!

Tres Gatos Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

012 Pizza Pie Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston