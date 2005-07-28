Go
Consumer picView gallery

Mr. G's Bar-B-Que - 4701 IH 37 Access Road

Open today 9:30 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4701 Interstate 37

Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm

Location

4701 Interstate 37, Corpus Christi TX 78408

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BKK thai kitchen + bar - Lamar Park
orange starNo Reviews
3850 South Alameda Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Central Kitchen Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
320 Lomax Street Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Comanche Corner Cafe
orange star4.8 • 179
322 N Staples St Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
The Exchange
orange star4.1 • 223
224 N Mesquite St Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Dokyo Dauntaun - 424 N Chaparral St
orange starNo Reviews
424 N Chaparral St Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
CITRUS BISTRO
orange star4.6 • 100
500 N Shoreline Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE - POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 s staples st corpus christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Corpus Christi

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Pharr