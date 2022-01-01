MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
Tulsa's Nashville Hot Chicken Joint. Seriously Hot Chicken.
1124 S Lewis Ave
Popular Items
Location
1124 S Lewis Ave
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Metropolis - MRM
Come in and enjoy!!
Da Yolk Breakfast & Brunch (Mae'd Meals)
Come in and enjoy!
Bodhi's Bowl
Healthy, fresh, globally inspired rice bowls!
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe
The Takeover Cafe features a rotating mix of Tulsa's budding food entprenreneurs! Check out the drop down menu below to see who is available for the day!