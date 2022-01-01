Mr. Natural - South Lamar
A local family owned restaurant/store. Promoting vegan/vegetarian lifestyle in Austin, Texas since 1988
2414A S Lamar Blvd
Popular Items
Location
2414A S Lamar Blvd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
