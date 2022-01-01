Go
Mr. Natural - South Lamar

A local family owned restaurant/store. Promoting vegan/​vegetarian lifestyle in Austin, Texas since 1988

2414A S Lamar Blvd

Popular Items

Vegan Mole Fries$6.60
Side of french fries topped with vegan mole and vegan queso
GF Donut$1.80
Burger Boss$14.40
Homemade soy patty, sautéed onions with mushrooms, avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo & mustard (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free.
Tamale (each)$1.99
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
BYO Breakfast Taco
All tacos are topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
#V2 Vegan East Side Taco$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with fried potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. Vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
Vegan Steak Sandwich$13.14
Homemade seitan fried milanesa, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, mustard & vegan mayo. Our seitan steak patty is made from wheat gluten and is NOT gluten free. (NF)
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
Location

2414A S Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
