The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club - The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club-Clubhouse
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2606 York Road, Oak Brook IL 60523
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roti Mediterranean Bowls, Salads & Pitas
No Reviews
2109 Clearwater Dr Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurant