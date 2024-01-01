Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Oak Brook
  • /
  • The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club - The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club-Clubhouse
Banner picView gallery

The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club - The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club-Clubhouse

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2606 York Road

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2606 York Road, Oak Brook IL 60523

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roti Mediterranean Bowls, Salads & Pitas
orange starNo Reviews
2109 Clearwater Dr Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook
orange star4.5 • 1,796
2054 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Alter Brewing + Kitchen - Oak Brook
orange starNo Reviews
1170 22nd Street Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Roka Akor | Oak Brook
orange starNo Reviews
166 Oakbrook Center Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Lucca Osteria & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1415 West 22nd Street Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Food for Thought - Westbrook
orange starNo Reviews
2 Westbrook Corporate Center Westchester, IL 60154
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Brook

Egg Harbor Cafe - Oak Brook
orange star4.5 • 1,796
2054 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Reza's Restaurant - Oak Brook
orange star4.4 • 365
40 N Tower Rd Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Oak Brook

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club - The Grill at Oak Brook Golf Club-Clubhouse

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston