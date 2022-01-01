Go
American
Bars & Lounges

Mrs. P & Me

Open today 11:30 AM - 2:30 AM

No reviews yet

100 E Prospect Ave

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Platter$13.99
Large tender strips of chicken lightly battered and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Blues Burger$11.99
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with blue cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Pub Club$11.99
A triple decker of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Includes fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Cheeseburger$10.99
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Served with french fries
Full Slab Ribs$23.99
Tender baby back ribs meaty and not quite falling off the bone. Served in our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of potato, our vegetable of the day, soup, and salad.
Ambassador Burger$11.99
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with crispy slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Reuben$11.99
Loads of thinly sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss, and our special sauce. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Mounds of our homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with fries, pickle, and coleslaw.
Avocado Rolls$11.99
Avocado, chicken, bacon, tomato, and melted jack cheese all wrapped in a crispy wonton. Served with our homemade dipping sauce
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 am

