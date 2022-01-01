Go
MrSippy BBQ

Authentic, hickory powered craft BBQ

184 South Main Street

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Served on toasted bun with MrSippy Sauce,
Rib Plate$24.00
1/3 rack of hickory smoked baby back ribs. Comes with choice of two sides and sauce.
Honey Buttermilk Cornbread$2.00
Honey & Buttermilk Cornbread
Smoked Bacon Jalapeno$3.50
**Spicy**
Individual jalapeno pepper stuffed with pimento cheese, wrapped in bacon and smoked to perfection.
Pulled Pork Plate$18.00
Hickory smoked pork shoulder, pulled lean and clean. Comes with choice of two sides and sauce.
Brisket (sliced) Plate$22.00
Hickory smoked sliced brisket. Comes with choice of two sides and sauce.
Hush Puppies$7.00
Golden brown hush puppies with smoked jalapenos and cheddar. Served with Comeback Sauce, a Mississippi staple dipping sauce.
BBQ Combo Plate$22.00
A half pound of our hickory smoked bbq served with choice of two sides and sauce.
Baby Back Ribs$30.00
Fall off the bone, hickory smoked baby back ribs
Smoked Mac & Cheese$5.00
Extra creamy and cheesy with a hint of smokey goodness!
184 South Main Street

Rochester NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
